Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $65.96. 667,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

