Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,053,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

