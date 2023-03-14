Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,179 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

