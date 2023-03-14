Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

RYU stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,854. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46.

