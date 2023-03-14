Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 75,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

