Lido DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $290.97 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $290.97 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00010912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,827,349 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

