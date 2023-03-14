Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 338.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

ZEV opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 310,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 262,826 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.