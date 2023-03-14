Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 338.60% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
ZEV opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.94.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
