Lisk Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $150.29 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000271 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005920 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001405 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001372 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,742,082 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.