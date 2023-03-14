Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and approximately $877.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.28 or 0.00332353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,477,602 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

