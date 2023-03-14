Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and approximately $877.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $81.28 or 0.00332353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000709 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,477,602 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.