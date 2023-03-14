LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.
LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $692.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
