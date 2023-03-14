LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $692.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

