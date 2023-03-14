Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $477.33 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.63 and a 200-day moving average of $457.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

