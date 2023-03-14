Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.18. The company had a trading volume of 591,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,106. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.63 and its 200-day moving average is $457.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

