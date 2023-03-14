LWM Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,175. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,627 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.