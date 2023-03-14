LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

