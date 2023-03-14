LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $331.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

