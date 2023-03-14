LWM Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE UPS traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.40. 313,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,196. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

