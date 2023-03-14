M Financial Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,147 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 23.3% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 172,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,638. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

