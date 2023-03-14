M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 13,107 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.84. 1,508,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.