M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.33. 131,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,693. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

