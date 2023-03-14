M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

