M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.90. 963,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,009. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

