M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.57. 385,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,087. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

