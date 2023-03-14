M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.72. 13,112,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,051,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.