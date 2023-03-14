M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.47. 136,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average is $208.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.