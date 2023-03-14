M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 252 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.85. 16,979,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,227,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.57 and its 200-day moving average is $164.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

