M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 4,153 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $348,189,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,556,379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after buying an additional 4,666,734 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,924,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 258,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,598. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

