M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 902 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $219.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,960. The stock has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.