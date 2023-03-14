Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 3.1 %

MAL stock opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.96. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$452.03 million, a PE ratio of -71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

