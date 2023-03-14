Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $65,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 212,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.