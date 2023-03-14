MagnetGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.14 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $101.14 million and approximately $1,269.46 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

