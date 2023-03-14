Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates accounts for 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.34% of Manhattan Associates worth $360,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

