Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,728. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

