Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.90. 274,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

