Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Mastercard stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.71. 3,266,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.12 and its 200-day moving average is $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.