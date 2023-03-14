Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.