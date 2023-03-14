Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Medartis Stock Performance

MDRSF remained flat at C$59.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.00. Medartis has a fifty-two week low of C$59.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.00.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

