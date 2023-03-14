MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.15 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MediciNova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

