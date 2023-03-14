Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Update

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. Medifast has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $197.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

