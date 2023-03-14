Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $230.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.79.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,962,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $503.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,291 shares of company stock worth $12,252,336. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,416,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $165,285,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

