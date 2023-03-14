Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.38 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and $812,435.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

