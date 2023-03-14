Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.90 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $49.43 million and approximately $554,045.91 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00011220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,036,434 coins and its circulating supply is 17,023,387 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,030,404 with 17,021,291 in circulation. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

