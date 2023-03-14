MetisDAO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.82 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $31.00 or 0.00119507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $137.98 million and $8.82 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00211351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,939.12 or 0.99986562 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.678659 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $5,442,375.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.