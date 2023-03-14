MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $497,800.68 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $497,800.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278,529 shares in the company, valued at $214,455,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,725. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

