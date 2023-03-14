Michael Bavaro Sells 6,148 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Option Care Health Stock Up 3.9 %

Option Care Health stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. 1,380,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

