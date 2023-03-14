Midwich Group’s (MIDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($9.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Midwich Group Stock Performance
Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 471.20 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,945.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 400.38 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 693.60 ($8.45). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 485.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 475.78.
Midwich Group Company Profile
