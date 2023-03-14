Midwich Group’s (MIDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 780 ($9.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 471.20 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £418.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,945.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 400.38 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 693.60 ($8.45). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 485.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 475.78.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

