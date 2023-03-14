Milestone Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.31. 3,336,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,770. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

