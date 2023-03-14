Milestone Wealth LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Milestone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,462,000.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GHYB traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

