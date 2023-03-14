Milestone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Milestone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NIO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 15,832,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,407,660. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

