MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 3.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 204,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,679,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several brokerages have commented on MNSO. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 805,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 445,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

