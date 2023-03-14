Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 11.9% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.74. 1,634,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,175,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $169,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $169,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,409. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,928,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 702,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

